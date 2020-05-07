COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Hanson, a former elementary school teacher and mother of four, never anticipated the day when families with school-age children would lack the tools they need to keep their kids' brains active in the midst of a national stay-at-home lockdown.
"My heart goes out to the 56 million kids whose daily school lessons have shifted from the classroom to the family room—many without enough curriculum to keep their brains busy throughout the day. It's a challenge for parents, who are also working from home, to guide their kids' learning. They've been thrust into at-home schooling and are scrambling to fill the void. I really wanted to do something to help them."
That's when Hanson—with help from her nephews, a niece, and daughter who is currently home from college—decided to create a 'Train Your Brain Tuesday' video series, filmed from the family's kitchen table.
"We want to host free, virtual brain training demonstrations around every kitchen table in America," Hanson explains. "Kids love the cognitive exercises we do with them because the lessons are both challenging and fun. Parents love the training because it engages their kids with 1- on-1, participatory brain exercises that fill teaching voids that they (the parents) or educators can't, because of the time-challenged circumstances we're living in."
Each 30-minute video is pre-recorded. While Hanson conducts brain training exercises with family members, she's showing kids how to do the same exercises at home. Parent participation is encouraged, but not required. Episodes focus on strengthening one or two brain skills at a time—from attention and reading skills, to math, memory, processing speed, and more.
Each episode also includes brain-building activities that can be downloaded for free, including the book, "Unlock the Einstein Inside: Applying New Brain Science to Wake Up the Smart in Your Child." The book was co-authored by Hanson and her father, Dr. Ken Gibson who founded LearningRx Brain Training Centers that Hanson now runs: https://www.LearningRx.com.
To watch Train Your Brain Tuesday videos and learn more about live, virtual 1-on-1 online brain training, please contact me at the number/email above or visit https://www.learningrx.com/about-us/train-your-brain-tuesday/
About LearningRx®
LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are administered through more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/
Media Contact
Lisa A. Juhl
LearningRx World Headquarters
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
719.660.5312 (mobile)
719.264.8808 (desk)