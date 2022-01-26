BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backroads, the leader in small group active travel tours, today announced their top 10 romantic trips ahead of the Valentine's Day holiday. Since 1979, Backroads has taken guests on active vacations—biking, walking & hiking, multi-adventure, small ship active cruises and easygoing Dolce Tempo tours—in destinations across the globe to celebrate romantic milestones including anniversaries, honeymoons and surprise engagements. Known for picturesque scenery, enchanting restaurants, secluded beaches and joie de vivre, these destinations—including the Amalfi Coast, California Wine Country, Hawaii, Bordeaux, Provence, Crete and Santorini—top the list of Backroads' most romantic getaways.
Travel and romance go together like wine and cheese, and whether it's a celebratory kiss on a mountain summit or a post-ride walk along a white-sand beach, these 10 trips are sure to ignite a spark:
- Bordeaux & Dordogne Bike Tour
- California Wine Country Bike Tour
- Chile Patagonia & Fjords Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour
- Hawaii's Big Island Multi-Adventure Tour
- Iceland Walking & Hiking Tour
- Italy's Amalfi Coast Walking & Hiking Tour
- Italy's Lake Como & Bellagio Walking & Hiking Tour
- Portugal Walking & Hiking Tour
- Provence to the French Riviera Bike Tour
- Santorini & Crete Multi-Adventure Tour
"There's something very special about celebrating a romantic milestone on an active vacation in a beautiful location," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder and President. "At Backroads, we're not just passionate about sharing the joy of active travel, but also committed to helping couples celebrate memorable occasions in the best way possible. Whether it's biking in Provence, hiking in Greece or wine tasting in the Napa Valley, there's a special romance to traveling the world together, and we love sharing those moments with our guests."
"For me, Backroads and romance go hand in hand," said Rue Mapp, Founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro. "I've loved the beautiful experiences I've had on Backroads trips, but the most memorable one was when my longtime boyfriend Darin asked me to marry him on our recent Savannah to Charleston Multi-Adventure Trip. After his proposal, the Trip Leaders and guests helped us celebrate our love. Getting engaged on a Backroads trip will always mean something special to me."
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift
This Valentine's Day, for shoppers looking to surprise a loved one with a thoughtful present, consider giving the gift of quality time together with a Backroads gift card (available in all denominations). Couples can also easily create accounts with the Backroads Honeymoon Registry and wedding guests can give the gift of adventure by contributing financially to an experience the newlyweds will never forget. Contributors to the Backroads Honeymoon Registry receive a gift card to present to the wedding couple. To set up a Honeymoon Registry or purchase a gift card, please contact 800-462-2848.
About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company offers biking, walking & hiking and multi-adventure tours, small ship active cruises, Dolce Tempo, private trips and family getaways (parents with kids) designed for three distinct age groups: Teens & Kids (typically 9-16), Older Teens & 20s (17+) and 20s & Beyond (adult kids through their late 20s). Backroads hosts thousands of guests each year—75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests—in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
