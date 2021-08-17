BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To their clients, VELOX Media is perhaps best known for delivering revenue-based results. Through the digital marketing agency's campaigns, clients of VELOX Media have experienced incredible results following the ecommerce boom of the past year. The digital marketing agency specializes in organic search, paid advertising management, content marketing, and technical search optimization, helping clients increase web traffic, climb organic search rankings, and maximize their paid search budget.
In addition to generating results for clients, over the past year, VELOX Media has also experienced considerable growth. Online shopping has increased significantly, and VELOX Media remains at the forefront of this trend. VELOX Media is proud to announce it has received recognition from both Inc. 5000 and Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.
Both lists rank not only digital marketing agencies but companies across the private sector, with millions of organizations submitting applications every year. To be ranked among innovators and other industry leaders is an honor for the VELOX Media team as they continue to raise the bar year after year.
This year, VELOX Media has been ranked by Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, achieving position 1387 in 2021. The Inc. 5000 list ranks U.S. companies according to their recorded revenue over the previous three years. Every entrant must undergo strict revenue verification processes, with millions of businesses hoping to find a spot on the list. VELOX Media has now made the list three years in a row, with plans to exceed last year's results by staying ahead of the digital trends and delivering even better results for clients.
VELOX Media has been ranked position 356 by Financial Times in 2021. The Financial Times America's Fastest-Growing Companies list is an expansive list of organizations across North and South America. Each featured business is chosen based on its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from the 2016-2019 time period. With data compiled by industry-leading research firm Statista, this list provides a snapshot of the strength of a company entering the pandemic. VELOX Media's CAGR was 36.5%, with an absolute growth rate (AGR) of 154.6%. In 2019 alone, the agency generated $4.75M in revenue.
"I'm incredibly proud to see VELOX featured by Inc. 5000 and Financial Times for our 3rd year in a row," Joe Rowett, CEO of VELOX Media, said. "Both of these organizations review millions of companies every year, so to see us up there along with other industry leaders is phenomenal. The online shift in consumer behavior has helped fuel our growth this past year, and we're planning to raise the bar even higher this year, achieving undeniable results for our clients all along the way."
To help support this growth, VELOX Media has moved into a new headquarters in downtown Boise, Idaho this year and continues to welcome new digital marketing experts to the team every month. The digital marketing agency partners with clients across the digital realm, including luxury brands, consumer packaged goods companies, professional service providers, and more. You can learn more about VELOX Media's award-winning digital marketing services at http://www.veloxmedia.com.
VELOX Media was founded in 2007, and has partnered with major brands such as BeautyBio, doTERRA, Democracy Clothing, Chinese Laundry, Magliner, Dr. Axe, and more. As a Google Premier Partner, VELOX Media is among the top 3% of digital marketing agencies in the world. In addition, VELOX Media is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho.
