ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today is Safer Internet Day, an opportunity for people and businesses to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better. For the last 20 years the team at Band of Coders, a software and app development company, has helped business leaders turn their ideas for custom apps, websites and systems, into reality and utilizing the latest security features. These technologies have become an integral part of people's everyday life, so how can they ensure they're browsing safely?
From hackers to security breaches, these issues could have huge negative implications on individual users. As experts in creating these software technologies, Band of Coders has advice for what people should keep in mind when searching the internet or using a mobile app including:
- Use an antivirus software which identifies secure websites
- Make sure websites are running under HTTPS/SSL
- Check the navigation bar for the little lock icon so you know you're browsing safely
- Keep the internet browser updated with the most recent security patches
- When using apps, always check how many people downloaded the app and the reviews. Try to pick apps with millions of downloads, positive reviews, and a known developer behind them.
The Band of Coders team understands these risks, not only to users but also to the companies behind the software. They've noticed that their customers are increasingly focused on making sure their products implement new security features to prevent future issues like data breaches and social engineering. That's why, as soon as Band of Coders begins work on a project, they provide expert recommendations when it comes to important privacy features so they can help their customer build a safe, secure product.
For example, Band of Coders can make sure their customers' product is compliant with various privacy and security protocols, rules and laws such as: Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) or General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). So if Band of Coders is tasked with developing and launching an app for kids, they make sure it's compliant with COPPA and/or GDPR. This helps ensure a successful launch of a product, such as an app, when it's ready for the consumer market. It's all part of a larger effort to make certain the products being launched on the internet are safer and better for everyone.
From large businesses to new start-ups, Band of Coders has a range of specialists that can help create and maintain a secure custom software product. Visit bandofcoders.com to learn more and schedule a call with their team.
Media Contact
Rachel Johnson, Band of Coders, 1 3128411099, us@bandofcoders.com
SOURCE Band of Coders