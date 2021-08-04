LOS ANGELES, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Entertainment Credit Union has been named one of "America's Best Credit Unions" by Forbes, ranking among the Top 10 credit unions in the Golden State and in the top 3.6% of credit unions out of 5,068 nationwide included on the list. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment manages $2 billion in assets and provides financial services to nearly 90,000 members.
"In what has been a challenging year of financial uncertainty for many Californians, especially those in the entertainment industry, First Entertainment continues to put member needs first and truly make a difference," said Lisa Landt, President and Chief Executive Officer at First Entertainment. "Receiving this recognition speaks volumes about the experience we provide to our members and only spotlights why we're the premier financial resource for those in the entertainment community."
Forbes partnered with marketing research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 Americans about their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Consumers scored financial institutions on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
About First Entertainment Credit Union
Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its 9 branches spread across Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount studio locations – and now manages $2 billion in assets with a team of more than 220 employees. First Entertainment continues to provide financial freedom to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking and ATMs through the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. To learn more, visit FirstEnt.org.
###
Media Contact
Addie Allison, First Entertainment Credit Union, 323-436-4219, aalli@firstent.org
Emma Rafanello, PCG, 424-903-3651, erafanello@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com
SOURCE First Entertainment Credit Union