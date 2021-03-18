DUBLIN, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ForeFront Web is ranked No. 187 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list – encompassing the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin – represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.
"Even though we've been witnessing our growth firsthand over these past two years, it's still staggering to think about how much has changed for us," says ForeFront Web Owner Scott Kasun. "It's fantastic to see our diligent work recognized by Inc., and we intend to see that growth continue."
In addition to being ranked No. 187 overall in the Midwest, experiencing growth of 73% over the two-year time period, ForeFront Web also ranked:
- No. 36 in Ohio
- No. 12 in central Ohio
- No. 27 for the advertising and marketing industry
- No. 6 in Ohio for advertising and marketing
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest – including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria – can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states, no matter the industry," says Inc. Editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
ForeFront Web is a full-service digital marketing firm located in Columbus, Ohio. We specialize in search engine optimization, content marketing, web development and design, social media strategy, mobile application creation, and everything else digital that we can get our hands on. Founded in 2001 as a full-service digital marketing company, we focus on how each client's website and digital presence fits into their overall content and marketing strategy, and we use our 20 years of industry knowledge and seemingly boundless toolbox of digital resources to get the job done. Learn more about us by visiting our website at http://www.forefrontweb.com.
