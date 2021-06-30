  • By CRI Online

Two Stories of Dahongpao, the "King of Tea"

Dahongpao, the most famous tea of Wuyi Mountain, is known as the "King of Tea". However, where did the name "Dahongpao" come from? At present, about 120,000 people in Wuyi Mountain live on tea, and the value of the tea industry chain reaches up to 10.9 billion yuan. With the rapid growth and improvement of the output and quality of Wuyishan Tea, what is the secret of its success?

In this video, Harald, an internet celebrity from Switzerland, will conduct a livestream at the Yanzike Ecological Tea Garden in Wuyi Mountain and take you to explore its mystery.

