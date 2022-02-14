SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompareNetworks, Inc., a leading provider of media brands and marketplaces for the scientific, engineering and healthcare industries, today announced the subscribers of Evidence Technology Magazine will merge with the Forensic® eNewsletter subscribers. Evidence Technology Magazine is a trade publication focused exclusively on evidence collection, processing, and preservation.
Evidence Technology will join Forensic®, the forensic industry's leading online resource for breaking news and product coverage; from DNA to trace analysis, sample prep, toxicology, crime scene technologies, and more. Forensic® is powered by Labcompare, the Buyers Guide for Lab Professionals, and part of CompareNetwork's extensive portfolio that serves the scientific marketplace.
"I am thrilled to welcome the Evidence Technology community into CompareNetworks' Laboratory Group," said Michelle Taylor, Editor-in-Chief of Forensic®. "Forensic® and Evidence Technology have complementary missions - keeping the forensic research community informed on the ever-changing landscape, including crime scene investigation and evidence collection and preservation. The integration of Evidence Technology allows Forensic® to provide even more resources, news, products and trends to the forensic community at-large."
"For nearly 20 years, Evidence Technology has served as the voice of crime scene and forensic science professionals," said Kristi Mayo, founder, editor and publisher of Evidence Technology. "I am confident our readership will continue to gain valuable news and useful information on the field from Forensic®."
Forensic® publishes high-quality content and email newsletters featuring the latest news, technologies and trends relevant to forensic professionals, as well as the broader law enforcement community. To get exclusive access to the latest forensic content, visit http://www.forensicmag.com/subscribe.
In addition, Forensic® is partnered with its "sister" site Labcompare, an online product marketplace, with a dedicated section on forensic equipment and supplies. For more information on forensic products and supplies, visit http://www.labcompare.com/forensic.
Forensic®
Forensic® (http://www.forensicmag.com) is the leading source for daily breaking news in the forensic research community. From DNA to trace analysis, sample prep, toxicology and even crime scene technologies, Forensic® covers a breadth of information vital to forensic professionals. With both quick reads and in-depth articles, Forensic® features the voices of many professionals—all with hands-on experience. Forensic® has been serving the marketplace since 2005 with its commitment to news, products, trends and more that can help a forensic professional navigate the ever-changing landscape.
Labcompare
Labcompare (http://www.labcompare.com) is the leading laboratory buyers guide and online resource for up-to-date product information and new technologies for laboratory professionals in applied sciences including analytical chemistry, clinical diagnostics, environmental sciences, food testing, forensic sciences, cannabis testing, and other applications. Labcompare combines in-depth knowledge of the products and technologies used by laboratory professionals with expertise to provide articles, product reviews, videos, newsletters, product reviews, and other content all designed to educate and inform lab professionals throughout every step of their buying journey. Labcompare continually strives to serve laboratory professionals to help facilitate product discovery and technology education, compare products side-by-side, and request quotes from manufacturers.
CompareNetworks, Inc.
CompareNetworks (http://www.comparenetworks.com) operates targeted, online, B2B marketplaces and media brands for professionals worldwide. Focused on providing detailed product information for niche markets, CompareNetworks integrates online marketplaces, email newsletters, award-winning video, whitepapers and editorial content to bring buyers and sellers together. With an extensive directory of millions of products and parts with complete specifications and thousands of product videos, CompareNetworks provides the most up-to-date B2B marketplaces on the Web.
