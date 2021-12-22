NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As New Year's resolutions go, weight loss and gym memberships have led the charge for almost as long as we've been practicing this annual ritual. But it seems a new, New Year's resolution is gaining traction among Americans, working remotely from international destinations. It seems the whole work-from-home concept has employees seeking unique ways of combining "work-life balance" and "traveling with purpose." Remote Year is a community-based travel platform that empowers people to live and work in inspiring countries around the world including Peru, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and other parts of the world.
ExpertFlyer recently went One-on-One with Shaun Prime, CEO of Remote Year to learn more about how their company provides destinations, accommodations, productive workspaces, experiences and a community of support teams to help clients build enough confidence to just "go for it." Conversely, ExpertFlyer also spoke with Corritta Lewis, an HR data analyst who, along with her family, simply "went for it," creating itzafamilything.com website to document her family's nomadic adventures.
According to Remote Year, more than 35 million Americans will work remotely—at least part time—by 2025. "What we mean by a 'remote worker' is someone that is truly able to travel and work remotely, versus work from home or the latest trend of hybrid working," explains Shaun Prime during his podcast interview with ExpertFlyer. "We really focus on people that have a job that allows them to be able to live and work somewhere abroad, and that's what our product range supports."
But do consumers really need an organization like Remote Year to take on this adventure when families like Corritta Lewis' did it themselves? "That's a great question," Shaun Prime said. "There are plenty of people who will just book a ticket and go. But there are many who are looking for more support for travel logistics and connecting with local culture, so we focus on building a community around our programs. On-the-ground teams comprised of locals want to share their city with you, including curated experiences that allow more time to bond with the community.
"Our other strength is the complete ease of access that we provide. So, if you book a program with us, we provide you with a community leader, accommodations, co-working spaces, transport between locations and our signature local experiences - as well as being part of our wider community," Prime added.
But if you're the adventurous type and want to "wing it," you might want to hear how Corritta Lewis, her wife, and their son braved the process. Currently based in Medellin, Colombia, Lewis said it started with baby steps, spending their first 15 months internationally in nearby Mexico, thanks to the pandemic. "It wasn't what I thought it would be, at least in the beginning, but it wasn't anything that discouraged us. As long as we had each other, we were able to figure it out," she said during her audio podcast with ExpertFlyer.
For Corritta Lewis and her family, "giving back" was an important element of their travel lifestyle experience. Focused on helping kids in the local communities where they lived, they organized food drives and Christmas toy drives for all the kids in the neighborhood.
And, in lieu of an organization such as Remote Year, Lewis and her family used Facebook Marketplace to find suitable accommodations but began by tapping into Airbnb's network of housing options.
Remote Year offers three options or "levels" of experiences, explains Prime. "Retreats focus on clients who simply need a short break from work or want to discover their 'purpose.' Our Trips, which are a one-month stay in a single city, are favored by employers, and our Journeys are four or 12 months in duration. The four-month Journey program explores a region in Latin America, Europe, Africa or Asia. The 12-month Journey takes you to 12 international cities, spending one month in each destination."
"Working remotely while traveling is a unique growth experience that is now more accessible in these times of working from home. I can say from personal experience that everyone who can work remotely should try to work remotely from a foreign city at least once," said Chris Lopinto, president of ExpertFlyer.
In the end, if you're seriously considering this as your new, New Year's resolution, Corritta Lewis offered a few words of advice. "I would say to just go for it. Of course, don't throw caution to the wind. We planned this meticulously for over a year and always had a safety net. If anything goes wrong, you can always go back home."
To read the full story and listen to the entire One-on-One interview with Remote Year CEO, Shaun Prime, and Corritta Lewis, visit ExpertFlyer's blog.
