NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans Gregory S. Derderian, and Donald B. Rogers announce the formation of AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS).
AEGIS will embody large firm excellence while delivering the undivided attention, care, and individual client service necessary for transformation program success. The partners leverage their content and execution experience gained over a combined 60 years.
AEGIS will focus on meeting the growing market demand for:
- Finance Operating Model Strategy
- Finance Function Modernization
- Program Risk Control (PRC)
AEGIS will provide experience-based advice with a focus on solving a company's complex business challenges. The firm will emphasize practical solutions for each client's particular situation.
"At AEGIS, we help organizations meet the business demand for improved performance. We focus on success factors, identify obstacles, and propose practical solutions. As we help our clients resolve these program impediments, we leverage a straightforward, implementable strategy that makes sense for your unique organization," says Mr. Rogers, Managing Partner and co-founder of AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC.
Recent studies have yielded staggering statistics on Transformation Program challenges:
- Only 30% of transformations are successful in achieving their objectives and sustaining impact (Forbes)
- Only 16% of employees said their company's digital transformations have improved performance and are sustainable in the long term. (McKinsey)
- More than 50% of digital transformation efforts fizzled completely in 2018. (Forrester)
Companies need direct access to the senior partners and industry leaders who have assisted similar organizations through these complicated programs. They require advisors with deep expertise and cultural sensitivity to identify and resolve key program risk factors. This is our focus at AEGIS.
"During turbulent times, organizations need stable, dependable leadership that has led major global transformations successfully. Knowing the pitfalls that endanger these initiatives and having the deep know-how to mitigate these risks are essential to realize sustained impact and program success," says Managing Partner and co-founder of AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC., Mr. Derderian.
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC: Experience Centric | Practical Solutions
Gregory S. Derderian Managing Partner
Gregory S. Derderian is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools and technology.
Donald B. Rogers , CPA Managing Partner
Donald B. Rogers is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with many Fortune 500 companies, across multiple industries.
