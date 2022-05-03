Album Recorded in Nashville and Additional New Tracks from Nadia Turner & the Sön Kings featuring Nur Nur Cummings
LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic songstress, actor and Season Four "American Idol" finalist, Nadia Turner, has dropped a live roots rock album recorded in Nashville with legendary players and produced by Grammy Winner Rob Fusari (Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Whitney Houston).
The album, "N²," features Drummer Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa, Genesis, Santana, Bee Gees) and Bassist Bob Babbit, (Motown Records' studio band, The Funk Brothers). Also participating is guitarist Camilo Velandia, who last month won a Latin Grammy Award.
Turner says, "I was fortunate to work with some stellar talent on these sessions, and I'm very proud of our work together. It's been a long time coming and I'm overjoyed to share all this great music with you!"
Also, on the track "I Gotta Believe," Turner collaborated with internationally known songstress Janice Robinson (Lead Singer of Livin' Joy, for whom she wrote the iconic '90s dance anthem "Dreamer.").
N² is now available on all streaming platforms.
Excitingly, at the same time, Turner is releasing new music she has composed and produced with her creative partner, Nur Nur Cummings. The tracks are from their forthcoming album, Nadia Turner & The Sön Kings, Volume #1.
Spotify – Nadia Turner & the Sön Kings
Turner met Nur Nur, when referred for the lead in his outrageous, irreverent Rock Opera Elton Lee Roth & The Soul Sisters of Love.
With such heavy hitters as Drummer Tony Pia (Doobie Brothers), Keyboardist Bob Luna (Dionne Warwick/Paul McCartney) and Music Director Dave Arana (Engelbert Humperdinck) attached to Nur Nur's show, Turner knew she should check it out.
Then she heard the songs and immediately wanted in: "I was blown away by the quality of Nur Nur's songwriting & lyrics," she says.
Fortunately, the feeling was mutual: "I saw clips of Nadia's performances on AI and knew immediately she was the voice and presence I had been searching for to lead the musical," says Nur Nur. "Nadia's talents are undeniable, simply World Class!"
Turner and Nur Nur quickly realized they had an affinity for working together as a songwriting and producing team and began crafting material for what would soon be their band, Nadia Turner & The Sön Kings. The band specializes in guitar-driven roots rock with a vintage punch and modern sound, with influences ranging from the Allman Brothers Band and the Rolling Stones to Janis Joplin and Tina Turner.
According to Turner, the first single is a song of hope and optimism: "Every Time I See You Smile is a reflection of that desire to appreciate the little things in life, recognizing how powerful it can be just to share a smile with loved ones and strangers alike," she says.
"A lot of relationships broke down under the pandemic pressures we've been going through," says Nur Nur. "Hooked On You is the story of a relationship told from the perspective of someone unable, or unwilling, to let go of a lover who has moved on."
"Ain't Nothin' Like Love rocks a little harder and is more of a cautionary tale of thwarted childhood expectation smacking up against the brick wall of adult relationships," says Turner.
The band is releasing an album over the next month and the first three songs can now be found streaming on all platforms.
The next songs will be offered as an NFT available through exclusive auction.
"We're independent artists exploring new ways of generating revenue," says Turner. Adds Nur Nur: "We see the NFT as one viable way of sharing our work with fans, allowing them to prosper with us as we build our audience."
Turner adds: "New times, new possibilities. We believe in indie artists getting their share and being compensated for their work."
Currently prepping for their summer tour, Nadia Turner & The Sön Kings' upcoming shows will also feature guest appearances by Turner's talented young daughter, Zaréh, fresh from her own international debut on American Idol in March 2022.
Turner came in eighth in the fourth season of "American Idol." Prior to "Idol," she was a Miami Dolphins cheerleader and, in 2000, performed in Okinawa, Japan at the 26th G8 Summit to then President Clinton and seven other world leaders.
She has also appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and served as a guest host on "The View."
In addition, Turner is a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador since 2017 and has spoken on children's rights in this capacity.
