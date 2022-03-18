LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Season Four "American Idol" finalist, Nadia Turner, announced today that she has made available two new songs on Spotify that are written for her daughter, Zaréh, a current "Idol" contestant.
The two new songs (co-produced and co-written with her creative partner, Nur Nur Cummings) available now on Spotify are:
"I'm Not Ready For Love"
"You Do Something To Me"
"'I'm Not Ready For Love' tells the story of a young woman roughly Zaréh's age (22) struggling with whether to be truly serious about a relationship. I imagined what a woman her age might go through if she was in a casual relationship and the boyfriend asked her to marry him. Twenty one is very young and I think it's a lot to ask anybody to spend the rest of their lives together when so young. There are many young people who are going through something like this, so perhaps there's a universal quality to the theme of this song. And you don't have to be 21 to be unsure if you want to commit to a relationship. Or to be, as the song says, not ready for love," said Turner.
She adds: "'You Do Something To Me' is more of a vibe. We were going for an impressionistic approach to songwriting--Imagery that evokes an emotional environment, without being very specific or literal. I think there's room for people to have different interpretations of what this song is about. It is an incredibly special song to me and my creative partner Nur Nur Cummings. In writing for Zaréh, we grew stronger as a writing team, and did our best to help develop Zaréh as an artist."
Also given the fact that Turner has experience with how things can go after being on a reality competition, she and Nur Nur wanted to make sure Zaréh was able to step into her own skin as an artist and into the music business as a talent to be reckoned with, no matter how her musical journey on American idol unfolded.
Nadia Turner also has a live roots rock album, "N²," currently available on all streaming platforms.
https://open.spotify.com/album/1WVlyVoTGlbs394aMqEwvK?si=qB-qDUd4RCyyYmkyGf-jYQ
It was recorded in Nashville with legendary players including Chester Thompson who has played with Frank Zappa/The Mothers of Invention, Genesis, Santana and the Bee Gees, and the late Bob Babbit, who is most famous for his work as a member of Motown Records' studio band, the Funk Brothers, from 1966 to 1972.
In addition, Turner is a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador since 2017 and has spoken on children's rights in this capacity.
The singer, songwriter and actress came in eighth in the fourth season of "American Idol." Prior to "Idol," Turner was a Miami Dolphins cheerleader and, in 2000, she performed in Okinawa, Japan at the 26th G8 Summit to then President Clinton and seven other world leaders.
More recently, she has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and served as a guest host on "The View."
Zaréh will be appearing on "American Idol" during the next two weeks.
For more information on Turner: http://www.nadiaturner.com
https://www.instagram.com/nadiacturner/
https://www.facebook.com/TheNadiaTurner
