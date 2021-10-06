BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former BBC international journalist, History Guy and "The World" Editor Chris Woolf, now a Greater Boston resident, announces the publication of his new memoir, Bumbling Through the Hindu Kush: A Memoir of Fear and Kindness in Afghanistan.
Available just before the twentieth anniversary of the United States' invasion of Afghanistan, the book is at once a story of trauma, military and political history, and journalistic achievement.
It begins 30 years ago when Mr. Woolf, a 27-year-old cub reporter at the station's London headquarters, decided to visit a colleague who was based in Afghanistan. Shortly after he arrived in Kabul, he and his fellow reporter wandered into a war zone replete with land mines, and a cold fear unlike anything he'd ever known kicked in.
That experience was just the beginning of ten surreal days as they traveled through the country, guided by Abdullah Abdullah, who later became Afghanistan's chief executive. While desperately trying to get Mr. Woolf back to the airport, they also became the first reporters to cross battle lines and interview legendary Mujahidin leader, Ahmed Shah Massoud.
Dr. Jonathan Schroden, former senior adviser to the US military's Central Command, and to the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan, has noted, "Chris Woolf has written a truly personal tale that is both gripping and historically significant…. His mix of personal, cultural, and wartime reflections make this … well worth the time of Afghanistan aficionados and casual readers alike."
Self-published through IngramSpark, Bumbling Through the Hindu Kush is available in paperback and eBook formats, with the audiobook coming shortly. The memoir is also available for booksellers and libraries to purchase in bulk. ISBN numbers include:
- Paperbook: 978-1-7375303-5-0
- Ebook: 978-1-7375303-0-5
- Audiobook: 978-1-7375303-1-2
For more information, please see https://chriswoolfbooks.com/
