SHANGHAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camilla Kropp, a former Bugatti designer, joins Human Horizons to serve as Senses Creative Chief of HiPhi Sensorial Design Center (MSDC).
As technology is one of the key attributes of the HiPhi brand, it opens the door for the design team to leverage all senses to create a unique emotional experience.
From its earliest days, HiPhi has placed great importance on the area of experience design. The brand's production car, the HiPhi 1, is to be released at the end of the year, and the establishment and operation of the MSDC has been developing in parallel. Staying true to HiPhi's DNA of "to explore, to be free, to create," the Center has steadily extended its efforts from the realm of smart electric vehicle into connectivity, intelligence services, and beyond, engaging in an ongoing quest for innovation and outstanding creativity, to provide enduring value through design. As such, HiPhi's design team has been exploring new forms of communication that integrate into our lifestyles to develop innovative and enriching experiences transforming functional value and innovation into emotional experiences.
The concept of multi-sensory design has existed for more than a decade. HiPhi is addressing the idea of multi-sensory design as it applies to brands and products. Camilla Kropp, a former Bugatti designer with extensive experience in Color & Trim, acts as Senses Creative Chief and reports to Nicolas Huet, Vice President of Design and Head of HiPhi Design, who will oversee the Center.
Kropp graduated from the Royal College of Art in London and has nearly 20 years of automotive design experience. Since 2013, she has been Color and Trim Designer at Bugatti, deeply participating in the design of three mass production vehicles and limited customized models such as the Bugatti Veyron, Chiron and Divo, and creating the unparalleled experience of elegance in color and material. In addition, Kropp was also involved in Bugatti derivative products such as the furniture and lifestyle collection. As an independent designer, she has designed many international household products and exhibition spaces, which frees her from the shackles of traditional design framework and present a balance between art and functionality.
Ding Lei, Founder and Chairman of Human Horizons, speaks about her experience at Bugatti and her new appointment, "Colors and materials should spark emotions, create space and atmosphere, enhance individuality and help to meet intricate human needs. Her experience with super-luxury hypercars as well as her expertise with cross-border design is a great fit for the HiPhi brand."
'Sensorial Experience' - is a challenge that HiPhi Design has set itself to stimulate shifts in perception through design and technology. The MSDC is a part of this project. HiPhi Design will continue to further develop design-driven concepts through research and open innovation, that visualize and deliver new experiences.
The HiPhi 1, first production car under the HiPhi brand, will reach production by the end of 2020 and delivery to the market in 2021.
About the HiPhi Brand
HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. Beyond being an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction, HiPhi 1 embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.
About Human Horizons
Human Horizons is building on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialisation of future oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies, contributes to the development of smart cities and will redefine mobility.
