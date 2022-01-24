NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former First Lady Melania Trump will be the Special Guest at Vast's exclusive event, Tulips and Topiaries, a high tea on April 9, 2022.  The tea will benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative. 

Vast bridges dreams and philanthropy, and Tulips and Topiaries will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience—an afternoon of sophisticated elegance set in elaborate, lush floral gardens designed to inspire giving, hope, possibility, and dreams.

As part of Mrs. Trump's Be Best initiative, Fostering the Future aims to support foster children. Specifically, it will grant computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system, thus giving foster children the ability to reach their full potential.

