Top NBA Draft Prospects David Azore and JD Notae Headline Collegiate Players of Three Day International Basketball Combine to be Broadcasted to 75 Million Homes Nationwide
DALLAS, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the NTX Combine announced former NBA stars Mike Bibby, Mo Evans, and Bob Thornton were named coaches of this year's event along with NBA G League Coaches Ty Ellis and Xavier Silas. In addition, top NBA Draft prospects David Azore (UT Arlington) and JD Notae (Arkansas) will headline the collegiate player field along with Jacob Young (Oregon), Taze Moore (Houston), Royce Hamm Jr. (UNLV) and Jordan Shepherd (California).*
The first international basketball combine to be held in Dallas, the NTX Combine tips off on May 9th at the Duncanville Fieldhouse and is being put on by Co-Founders Pete Mickeal, Euroleague legend, NBA agent and former NBA scout, and Ernie Cambo, Owner of Humacao in Puerto Rico (BSN). Over the three days of the combine, the NBA pre-Draft event will include games between the groups, individual skill sets, dunk contests, three-point contests, and more.
"The 2022 NTX Combine is filled with high level prospects that will be evaluated by NBA personnel. A lot of these players will play themselves onto a summer league roster, and possibly an NBA exhibit 10 contract, two-way, or G League contract. With my Co-Founder Ernie Cambo, we are giving 32 young men a real opportunity to get exposure in front of millions of fans on cable TV," said NTX Combine Co-Founder and NBA Agent, Pete Mickeal. "This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience from the mentorship program we have in place, to the number of ex-NBA players that will serve as our coaches. We invite the world to Dallas for this great event May 9-11th."
An American basketball coach and former player, Mike Bibby played professionally for 14 seasons in the NBA with the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks. The No. 2 NBA Draft pick of the 1998 NBA Draft, Bibby attended the first international combine in 2021 as a mentor to the players before committing to NTX Combine as a coach this year. Also returning from the 2021 combine is Camp Director, Ty Ellis., who brings over 20 years of professional basketball experience as a professional player and coach at the International, NBA G-League, NBA, and USA Basketball levels. Ellis currently serves as an Assistant Coach on the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team and is the Co-Founder of The Ellis Performance Group.
"I'm extremely honored and excited to be the Camp Director for the NTX Combine. Pete and Ernie did a phenomenal job last year with the Myrtle Beach International Combine, it was a total success," commented Ty Ellis, NTX Combine Camp Director. "This year, they not only brought the combine to Dallas, they got it sanctioned by the NBA and all four games will be televised. Outside of the NBA Combine in Chicago, I truly believe this event is the best opportunity for draft eligible players to get their shot at the next level."
New to this year's coaching staff in nine-year NBA vet Maurice "Mo" Evans. Evans not only played at the highest level, but he also served as Vice President of the NBA Players Association and is currently the President of the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Houston Chapter. Evans brings a wealth of knowledge on and off the court.
Joining Evans on this year's coaching staff is NBA vet Bob Thornton who brings over 38 years of professional playing, coaching, and scouting experience to this year's NTX Combine. Thornton's resume includes 13 seasons as an NBA Assistant Coach with the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Seattle Super Sonics, and the Chicago Bulls. During the 2001-2003 seasons, Thornton became the first Head Coach for the NBDL's Huntsville Flight. In addition to Evans and Thornton, Xavier Silas, former professional basketball player and current Assistant Coach for the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League, will be another new coach at the NTX Combine.
Following the success of last year's inaugural international basketball combine held in the U.S. that helped place 18 basketball players in the NBA G League with one player called up to the NBA, they received worldwide attention with nearly 400,000 views on twitch and were featured by the top sports and basketball media. This year's NTX Combine will be broadcasted to 75 million households nationwide including the TVG Network, NXT Level TV, AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, NESN, MASN, NBC Sports Chicago and more.
A one-of-a-kind combine that prepares the players for next steps, the 2021 combine created over 50 jobs with all 40 players who attended being signed to the NBA, G-League, or top leagues in Europe like those in Poland, Sweden, Italy, and Greece.
For more information on the NTX Combine, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ntxcombine.com/
###
*The detailed list of top NCAA and international collegiate players participating in this year's NTX Combine include:
Jericole Hellum - NC State
Nysier Brooks - Ole Miss
Royce Hamm Jr. - UNLV
Jordan Shepherd - California
Jacob Young - Oregon
Jamari Wheeler - Ohio State
JD Notae - Arkansas
Malik Williams - Louisville
EJ Anosike - CS Fullerton
David Azore - UT Arlington
Mark Smith - Kansas St.
Brandon McKissic - Florida
Thomas Bell - North Texas
Daeqwon Plowden - Bowling Green
Drake Jeffries - Wyoming
Ty Gordon - Nicholls State
Michael Steadman - Umass
Tavian Dunn-Martin - FGCU
Nana Opoku - Mount St. Mary's
Taze Moore - Houston
Aaron Wheeler - St. John's
Rodney Chatman – Vanderbilt
Ronaldo Sequ – Buffalo
Media Contact
Natalie Mikolich, NTX Combine, 5614144047, natalie@elementmagency.com
SOURCE NTX Combine