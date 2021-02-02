CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former NFL player, Robert Mackey, has officially launched Paradise Equity Partners (PEP), a new firm based in Charlotte, NC. The firm, which is financially backed by Hugh McColl, Jr. (McColl Partners), looks to be the face of equal opportunity investments in the world of sports and entertainment. PEP will provide its investors with diverse middle market opportunities for companies looking to scale their businesses for longevity and greater success.
Robert Mackey, a former linebacker for the Houston Texans and past Director of Global Sports and Entertainment for Morgan Stanley, brings a wealth of knowledge and financial passion to PEP's investors. With nearly a decade of investment experience, Mackey understands the importance of funding for smaller entities. "Working at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch exposed me to gaps in the industry when it came to middle market investment opportunities," Mackey said. "Big institutions tend to prefer a substantial deal size ($200M+) to engage, leaving huge opportunities for Paradise Equity Partners to take advantage of, especially in sports & entertainment." Mackey hopes to heighten awareness and increase investments within this niche group.
Paradise Equity Partners includes primary investor, Hugh McColl, Jr., former Bank of America Chairman/CEO and McColl Partners founder, known for creating the first ocean-to-ocean bank in the nation's history. McColl has served as Mackey's mentor in the financial industry and the two have built a strong friendship over the years. McColl is proud to be involved with Paradise Equity Partners and believes in Robert Mackey's vision. "This is not an easy industry, but Robert has what it takes to be successful," said McColl. "He is both knowledgeable and confident; and that is key in this profession." Over the years, Mackey he has cultivated a strong, worldwide network of industry leaders in sports, entertainment, technology, and finance.
Paradise Equity Partners is also committed to education and professional development through its mission driven training and recruitment program. The program targets underrepresented minorities, producing a high-quality workforce while simultaneously providing an entrance to an industry that historically lacks diversity.
"More people of color need to be exposed to this industry. When you look across the private equity landscape, you'll be hard pressed to find more than a few African-Americans in any of the firms in the United States," Mackey said. "PEP will be a diverse and inclusive firm. In addition to our team, we will be intentional with our efforts to prepare minorities for opportunities with other firms and investment banks."
The Paradise Equity Partners executive team includes veterans from McColl Partners and a world-class advisory board with a proven track record. Their vision is to connect culture to the financial industry. The firm is currently in discussions with institutional investors to raise a $100M Culture Fund to invest in several companies in by 2022.
To learn more about Paradise Equity Partners, visit: http://www.paradiseequitypartners.com.
