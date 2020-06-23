CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, June 26, The Souls Survivor Organization, a group formed by former African American participants of the American reality television series, Survivor, will host 'Tribes and Tribulations' a live discussion of their experiences being Black on a competitive reality television series. The conversation will be streamed via YouTube and through the event page starting at 6:30 pm ET. The event will focus on uncovering racism and producing a change for the future of reality television, as we know it. The group is also championing an online petition to support anti-racism efforts by Survivor.

In the wake of heightened national attention focused on systemic racism,

"Alumni of color thought it important to lend our collective voices to the conversation," remarked Jamal Shipman, a contestant from Survivor Season 39.

"The intersectionality between race and reality television is seen but not discussed," said Julia Carter, a contestant from Survivor Season 38.

"We want to ensure that the breadth of black stories are told because representation in media affects how you are treated in society and can be the difference between life or death," added J'Tia Hart, a contestant from Survivor Season 28.

"This event will be the first time, where I can talk freely about my experiences as a black contestant in a judgment-free zone," said Russell Swan, two time contestant on Survivor Season 19 and 25.

The panel will be moderated by Nicole Symmonds a Ph.D. candidate in Ethics at Emory University and will feature the following speakers:

Ramona Gray Amaro

Season 1

Chemist

Russell Swan 

Season 19 & 25

Environmental Lawyer

J'Tia Hart 

Season 28 

Nuclear Engineer

Brice Johnston 

Season 28 

Social Worker

Wendell Holland 

Season 36 - Winner & 40 

CEO/Furniture Designer

Julia Carter 

Season 38

Medical Student               

Jamal Shipman 

Season 39

Software Consultant

For more information, please visit www.jtiaphd.com/tnt

ABOUT THE SOUL SURVIVORS ORGANIZATION
The Soul Survivors Organization is a collective of former Survivor contestants of African American descent who are focused on supporting the black community by shifting our representation in entertainment. TSSO was formed in June 2020, during the wake of George Floyd's murder by police and ardent support for dismantling systemic racism.

Ana Serafin-Smith, 818-381-9729
242220@email4pr.com

 

