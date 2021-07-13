QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forteller Games announces a new partnership with Creative Games Studio, the creators of Chronicles of Drunagor. Forteller Games will create the audio narration for Creative Games Studio's tabletop game Chronicles of Drunagor.
Preview a sneak-peek of audio narration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FULgVCDFiaE
Chronicles of Drunagor is a cooperative board game of tactical combat for 1-5 players that takes players through an immersive dungeon crawling adventure.
Chronicles of Drunagor: Age of Darkness was originally launched on Kickstarter in 2019, where it was fully-funded in less than one hour. Creative Games Studio is launching a follow-up reprint of Chronicles of Drunagor: Age of Darkness, alongside a new Gamefound campaign starting on July 20th to introduce a new expansion: Chronicles of Drunagor: Apocalypse.
Forteller Games is partnering with Creative Games Studio on their Gamefound campaign to amplify the main story of Age of Darkness. They will produce audio narration with professional voice actors, composed music and soundFX, with advance decision branching to make each adventure an immersive audio experience. Forteller Games audio narration will be available within the campaign tiers and as an optional Add-on for campaign backers.
Follow the campaign on the link below
https://bit.ly/AgeofDarknessApocalypseGamefoundCampaign
About Forteller Games:
Forteller Games is a Technology Company focused on Entertainment Experiences. It creates immersive technology and audio narrative products to enhance board game and tabletop RPG experience for all. Forteller Games is a self-funded team of career technologists with a passion for gaming, both digital and physical. The Forteller app is a platform that offers an enhanced gaming experience, professionally voice acted and musically scored audio narration. Forteller Games has partnered with Cephalofair Games, Sky Kingdom Games, Steamforged Red Raven Games, Succubus Publishing, Furia Games and Hunters Entertainment. Its goal is to produce high quality audio narration for well-loved board games such as Gloomhaven, Jaws of the Lion, Above & Below, and coming soon: Frosthaven, The Isofarian Guard and Near & Far. Forteller Games was founded on the basis of bridging the gap between tabletop and the digital gaming experience. Visit http://www.fortellergames.com for more information and find Forteller on social media via @fortellergames
The Forteller Team
Media Contact
Nicolle Charriez, Forteller Games, +1 (602) 741-1859, social@fortellergames.com
SOURCE Forteller Games