GARLAND, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products is bringing building industry pros the best in decking, railing, fencing, framing, lighting, fasteners, cladding, pergolas and more on its nationwide Total Solution Tour. Kicking off in the Pacific Northwest spring 2021, the "decked" out tour trailer will travel to dozens of U.S. cities and host interactive, socially distanced experiences that showcase the Fortress total solution of outdoor building products.
To demonstrate the products' breadth and versatility, the Fortress Total Solution Tour trailer will be outfitted with building materials that work together or stand alone. From bamboo-based composite cladding to durable steel deck framing and aluminum fencing, attendees will have the chance to experience the products firsthand.
"Consumer interest in home improvement and outdoor living is still at an all-time high, and the ongoing lumber shortage continues to impact builders' and contractors' work schedules. We released several new wood-alternative building products over the last year and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," said Toby Bostwick, Vice President, Product & Brand, Fortress Building Products. "In today's environment, we have to use innovative approaches to reach our customers, and the Total Solution Tour is no exception. We're going the extra mile – literally – to bring our customers the best outdoor building products available."
Interested attendees can follow the tour route via an interactive roadmap, download a "tour tunes" inspired playlist curated by the Fortress team and request to be notified when a tour event is scheduled nearby. Dealers and distributors interested in hosting a Total Solution Tour experience are encouraged to request a tour stop and review safety guidelines.
To learn more about the Fortress Total Solution Tour, visit fortresstour.com.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living™ experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
