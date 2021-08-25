ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fosmon, a leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products, today announced the launch of the Quad Pro 2 Xbox Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X and Series S - an upgraded version of the Amazon's choice and best selling model for the Xbox One. The charging station retails at $54.99 and is available now in black and white on Fosmon.com.
Fosmon's Quad Pro 2 charging station replaces your controller's battery housing with rechargeable battery packs and removes the need for multiple cables and docks, allowing you to charge up to four batteries in one easy-to-use station. The charging station is a top-rated choice among Xbox users for its speedy charging capabilities and extensive battery life. The controller can be placed into an open USB slot on the station to begin charging automatically, making it a quick and easy process for users in between gaming sessions.
Additional features of the charging dock that make it a must-have for gamers include:
- Longer lasting rechargeable batteries: with four SGS certified 1000mAh NiMH battery packs that provide up to 33 hours of playtime per charge, Fosmon's rechargeable battery packs are built to last with a lifespan of more than 1,000 charge cycles per battery pack.
- Place and charge: when not gaming, simply put the Xbox Series S/X controller on the charging station or place the rechargeable battery into the charging slot and it will start charging automatically. The dock can house your controllers when not in use, making it easy to locate them when they're needed.
- Smart charging: built with an intelligent charging board, the battery charger will automatically stop once fully charged, preventing any threat of overheating or short-circuiting.
- LED indicators: the LED indicator for each individual slot will blink when a controller is being charged and stay glowing when charging is complete, ensuring users know the charging status of each controller easily.
- Limited lifetime warranty: this product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Fosmon Quad Pro 2 Xbox Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X and Series S (MSRP $54.99) Available in black and white on Fosmon.com.
"Our newest charging station stands out for the high quality of its construction and its ability to provide seamless gameplay," said Simon Loh, CEO of Fosmon. "We are excited to offer this innovative, updated charging station for the Xbox community after months of development."
The Quad Pro 2 Charging Station, as well as Fosmon's other electronic accessories, include 24/7 free customer support and free standard shipping to United States customers. For more information and to shop Fosmon products, visit the company website or follow updates @fosmontech on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Fosmon
Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minn., Fosmon has been the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products. We are committed to helping make everyday life easier by providing solutions for every electronic and household need, from the yard to the kitchen, to every corner of the house. We have served millions of satisfied customers over the years. At Fosmon, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and backed by our experienced USA-based customer support and lifetime warranties. Fosmon: Every day. Every need.
