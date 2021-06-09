MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fosmon, the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products, today announced the launch of the Fosmon Dual 2 Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S– an upgraded version of the previous Amazon's Choice and Best Selling model for the Xbox One. The charging station retails at $49.99 and is available now in black and white on Fosmon.com and Amazon.
A top-rated choice among Xbox users for its speedy charging capabilities and extensive battery life, Fosmon's Dual 2 Charging Station replaces your controllers' battery housing with rechargeable battery packs. When not in use, the controller can be placed on the charging station to begin charging automatically, making it a quick and easy process for users in between gaming sessions.
Additional features of the charging dock that make it a must-have for gamers include:
- Longer Lasting Rechargeable Batteries: With two SGS Certified 1000mAh NiMH battery packs that provide up to 33 hours of play time per charge, Fosmon's rechargeable battery packs are built to last with a lifespan of more than 1,000 charge cycles per battery pack.
- Quick, Efficient, and Easy To Use Charging: Thanks to the dual conductive leads, there is no need to remove the battery pack to charge a controller. Users simply place the equipped controller on the station and charging will start automatically.
- Smart Charging: Built with an intelligent charging board, the battery charger will also automatically stop once fully charged, preventing any threat of overheating or short circuiting.
- 2 LED Indicators: The LED indicator for each individual slot will blink when a controller is being charged and stay glowing when charging is complete, ensuring users know the charging status of each controller easily.
- Limited Lifetime Warranty: This product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Fosmon Dual 2 Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S (MSRP $49.99)
Available in black and white on Fosmon.com for a special 50% off discount through June 20, using the code 50Dual2.
Also available on Amazon.
"We're thrilled to bring enthusiasts the best gaming experience possible with an upgraded version of their favorite dual controller charging dock," said Simon Loh, CEO of Fosmon. "The release of our Dual 2 Controller Charger provides Xbox Series X and Series S gamers with the advanced tools they need to have the ultimate, uninterrupted, gameplay experience using our ever-growing lineup of multi-platform accessories."
The Xbox Dual 2 Controller Charging Dock, as well as Fosmon's other electronic accessories for audio/video, smarthomes and home automation products, include 24/7 free customer support and free standard shipping to United States customers. For more information and to shop Fosmon products, visit the company website or follow updates on @FosmonTech Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Fosmon
Founded in 2007 in St. Paul, Minn., Fosmon has been the leading supplier of electronic accessories including gaming, audio/video, home improvement, computer accessories, and travel products. We are committed to helping make everyday life easier by providing solutions for every electronic and household need, from the yard to the kitchen, to every corner of the house. We have served millions of satisfied customers over the years. At Fosmon, customer satisfaction is guaranteed and backed by our experienced USA-based customer support and lifetime warranties. Fosmon: Every day. Every need.
