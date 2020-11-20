This holiday season, Verve Records/UMe is boxing up some of the most classic jazz holiday titles and wrapping them in a new vinyl box set titled "Verve Wishes You a Swinging Christmas." This lavish collection brings together Ella Fitzgerald’s "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas" (1960), Kenny Burrell’s "Have Yourself a Soulful Little Christmas" (1966), Ramsey Lewis’s "Sound of Christmas" (1961) and Jimmy Smith’s "Christmas ‘64" (1964) (also known as "Christmas Cookin’") for the first time.