AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that four advisors from San Antonio and Austin, Texas have been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Recognized financial advisors and wealth managers include Alexander Ladage, John Neff and Jan Pickle of Austin and Carol Mani-Johnston of San Antonio.
The nomination criteria include $600K minimum production and $150 million in assets under management. Winners were selected based on thoughtful data provided by SHOOK, Forbes' research partner, as well as in-person interviews, and industry experience. The list showcases the 4,000+ best financial advisors from across the U.S., ranked amongst other leading advisors in the same market.
"These individuals add extraordinary value to their clients, firm and the industry at large," said Sam Parker, Managing Director and Central-Texas Market Head for UBS. "We're proud to congratulate them for their impressive achievements. This award is well deserved for the advisors and their teams and we're grateful for the expertise and industry knowledge they provide every day."
For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/
Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 4,000 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.