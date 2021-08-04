FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyRoom.com is happy to announce fourteen (14) new Police Departments and Municipalities signed on to auction off their unclaimed stolen, seized, or surplus assets and goods during the second quarter of 2021. PropertyRoom.com is an online auction site offering "$1 No Reserve" online auctions; bringing more deals to the community and generating income for their partners.
Alabama: Brookside Police Department
Georgia: Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, City of Jonesboro
Massachusetts: Town of Wilbraham, West Bridgewater Police Department
Minnesota: Blaine Police Department
Montana: Cascade County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina: North Carolina A&T State University Police Department
North Dakota: City of Valley City
South Carolina: Columbia Police Department
Texas: Denton County Freshwater Supply District #10, Roanoke Police Department
Washington: City of Duvall – Duvall Police Department
Wisconsin: Village of Sharon Police Department
PropertyRoom.com assists in auction a wide variety of items for their clients. Ranging from collectible coins and smartphones to handbags and vehicles, with more in between, the online auction site provides auction services for their clients, while providing an auction site for the public. The website also regularly auctions surplus municipal cars, trucks, and heavy equipment as well as seized vehicles, with all assets open to public bidding nationwide.
"We are thrilled to bring on these fourteen (14) new clients to our online auction platform," says Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com "We look forward to providing them with our best-in-class online auction services. In addition to providing a great auction experience to our 2.2+ million registered bidders, our online auction services take the task of auctioning items off our client's plate so they can focus on more mission critical tasks."
PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,300+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
