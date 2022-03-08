Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.)

 By Fox Corporation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in a keynote session at the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at approximately 8:05am (Eastern), 5:05am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

 

 

SOURCE Fox Corporation

