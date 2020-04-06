DENVER, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Bartiromo, a trailblazer and role model for women in television financial news, has been honored by her peers for her transformative contributions to the profession.
Bartiromo is one of 52 prominent business and financial journalists named a 2020 Business News Visionary. Her oral history and profile are available now at www.NewsLuminaries.com and will be featured in a commemorative book to be published early next year.
"Maria has been a groundbreaker throughout her career, debunking stereotypes and demonstrating an unwavering dedication to reporting the truth regardless of who might be offended or what sacred cows she gores," said Dean Rotbart, chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary (BNVA) awards.
Bartiromo, FOX Business Network's global markets editor and a high-profile anchor on both FBN and FOX News Channel, has covered a wide range of economic, markets, political, and Main Street financial stories since joining FOX in 2014 from CNBC.
"Importantly, Maria was early among financial journalists to shift her focus from the stock market alone to include public policy and kitchen table issues into her coverage," Rotbart noted.
Growing up, Bartiromo explains in her oral history, she was inspired by role models, including Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, and even drew inspiration from Mary Richards, the fictional WJM-TV news producer portrayed by actress Mary Tyler Moore on her eponymous sitcom.
"These role models, women leaders, are so important to encourage other women to get confidence and strength in terms of getting into the business," Bartiromo says.
"Starting in journalism in her early 20s, Maria, herself, has evolved into a role model for women seeking to compete and excel in male-dominated professional settings, especially journalism and finance," Rotbart explained.
In August 1995, not only did Maria earn the distinction of being the first journalist to regularly broadcast live from the floor of The New York Stock Exchange, she did so at a time when – as she later recounted — "women were a minority on the testosterone-filled NYSE trading floor."
The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of The Business News Luminary Awards, which, in 2000, honored the 100 top business and financial news journalists of the 20th century.
"The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled," notes Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist's oral history.
"It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow," she says. Thompson is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.
Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist and former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, was the founder of "TJFR Business News Reporter," an influential trade newsletter and magazine that provided a behind-the-scenes look at business and financial journalists and their news organizations.
He, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including top business news organization editors and reporters, and past award recipients – are responsible for the selection of the 2020 BNVA recipients.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the 2020 BNVA commemorative book and related sponsorship opportunities will benefit business journalism education and scholarship programs.
