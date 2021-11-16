NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frame.io today released a major update to Camera to Cloud (C2C) with hardware support for the latest Aaton Cantar X3 sound recorders, along with new methods to authenticate C2C connections from any web connected device, including Android phones. Frame.io has also enabled popular filmmaking applications like Pomfort Livegrade with ShotHub, ZoeLog, and Magic ViewFinder to work with Camera to Cloud. These additions dramatically expand the number of people working in pre-production, production, and post that can now use Frame.io Camera to Cloud.
Industry adoption of Frame.io Camera to Cloud has been incredibly fast and continues to accelerate. Since its launch in March, there have been over 1,300 productions using Camera to Cloud with over 150,000 assets stored in Frame.io.
During production, Aaton Cantar X3 sound recorders authenticate and communicate directly with Frame.io to upload full-quality audio files. Support for Aaton Cantar X3 devices makes Camera to Cloud more appealing to a larger, more global user base.
In addition to authentication via the Frame.io iPhone and iPad apps, Camera to Cloud authentication can now happen via a web browser, which allow crews using Android devices, Macs, or PCs to set up C2C on their production.
"Camera to Cloud is the fastest growing new tech to hit Hollywood in years and represents a massive shift in workflow," said Emery Wells, Frame.io Co-founder and VP of Digital Products at Adobe. "C2C helps collaborators work more closely, regardless of geographic location, and we've seen it applied in production of narrative video, documentaries, sports content, and commercials. It's one of those technologies that makes you wonder why we haven't always worked this way."
New software integrations bring the power of Camera to Cloud to even more collaborators, allowing them to leverage Frame.io earlier in the production process. Integration with Pomfort Livegrade and ShotHub centralizes LUTs and CDLs to a single Frame.io cloud directory so cinematographers, DITs, VFX, and post houses can find all color metadata in one place. ZoeLog generates easy-to-use and instantly sharable camera reports trusted by major Hollywood film and TV productions. By using Frame.io, these reports can be distributed automatically to the people who need them most. Magic ViewFinder brings a feature-rich director's viewfinder to any filmmaker with an iPhone, creating camera sensor and lens accurate pre-visualization photos and videos that collaborators can all reference throughout pre-production and production.
"Ever since the launch of C2C, we've been hard at work collecting user feedback, building new integrations, and expanding options for more advanced workflows," said Michael Cioni, Senior Director, Global Innovation at Adobe. "By removing the barriers of traditionally linear workflows, we enable teams to work in parallel, resulting in better collaboration, more time for creativity, and higher quality output."
The C2C workflow gives creatives, sports groups, education, news, and filmmakers the ability to transmit, view, and edit footage moments after the camera stops rolling. For more information, please visit https://www.frame.io/c2c.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
Frame.io Camera to Cloud is available now. C2C features are included at no additional cost for customers with a paid Frame.io account. Flexible new one- and three-month enterprise plans let production companies and studios purchase the service they need for the duration of their production. New Aaton, ZoeLog, and Magic ViewFinder integrations are available today. Integration with Pomfort Livegrade and ShotHub will be available early 2022. There is also a new update for Sound Devices audio recorders that improves performance with Camera to Cloud.
ABOUT FRAME.IO CAMERA TO CLOUD
Camera to Cloud represents an entirely new way of working and is the biggest workflow change the production industry has seen in decades. First there was film, which had to be developed. Then tapes, which had to be digitized. Then files on hard drives. All of which had to be shipped. Now your audio, video, and production files can be sent up to the cloud and made available to anybody moments after the cameras stop rolling. Once the camera cuts, a proxy file of each video clip with matching file names and timecode are sent directly to Frame.io.
Audio mixers can take advantage of the same workflow, sending lossless professional audio directly to the cloud. This innovation helps to minimize the gap between production and post-production, giving filmmakers unprecedented advancements in speed and collaboration.
Frame.io C2C works with supported cameras from RED, ARRI, Panavision, and Sony. The Camera to Cloud workflow requires a Frame.io C2C Connection to a certified device such as the Teradek CUBE 655, sound mixers from Sound Devices and Aaton, or applications like Colorfront, Pomfort Livegrade with ShotHub, Magic ViewFinder, and ZoeLog. Once authenticated, these devices record, encode, and send timecode-accurate H.264 proxy files with matching filename metadata as well as appropriate production data directly to Frame.io via an encrypted and secure connection using LTE, 5G, or WiFi. This allows for near real-time delivery of editable proxy files to a producer, dailies facility, or editor anywhere in the world.
Camera to Cloud features best-in-class security with full TPN and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. Created by the MPAA and CDSA, TPN is the global, industry-wide initiative that defines requirements and best practices for protecting content. Combined with rigorous access controls, Frame.io C2C is an incredibly safe way to share media with authorized viewers and collaborators. Also available, the Frame.io Cloud Devices API and C2C-certification program enables hardware and software manufacturers to connect their own products to the growing list of C2C Connections.
Download the Frame.io C2C press kit here.
ABOUT FRAME.IO
Frame.io, an Adobe company, is the world's leading video collaboration platform with over 1.6 million users. Integrated with most major professional video tools, Frame.io streamlines the creative process by centralizing assets and feedback in the cloud. This allows remote creative teams to collaborate securely and in real time from anywhere in the world.
Conceived and designed in 2015 by video creators Emery Wells and John Traver, Frame.io is intuitive and simple, yet powerful enough for creative professionals, technical administrators, and clients to use with little (or no) training. Frame.io accelerates workflows and eliminates obstacles to creativity. From script or storyboard to dailies through delivery, Frame.io has reinvented the modern video workflow. Frame.io was acquired by Adobe in October 2021 for $1.275 billion.
Media Contact
Megan Linebarger, Grithaus Agency, +1 6174803674, megan@grithaus.agency
SOURCE Frame.io