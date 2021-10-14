CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 16, join the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at the 11/30 Visitors Center to celebrate 100 Years of The Foundation for Enhancing Community (TFEC), a launch of the Civil War Trails in Franklin County PA, and the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's Stitches in Time Quilt Show. Adding to the festivities is AppleFest—a celebration of the harvest season with craft and art vendors, food, and live music.
"October 16 is an extra-special day," said Janet Pollard, executive director of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. "because we are recognizing TFEC for more than 100 years of supporting and helping to build community. As part of TFEC's 100th anniversary, it sponsored Civil War Trails signs in Chambersburg and by doing so, launches the trails in Franklin County."
The Civil War Trails (CWT) are expected to mark between two and three dozen sites in Franklin County. Currently, CWT interprets more than 1200 locations in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee and produces 15 map-guides to distribute domestically, internationally, and online.
"The support of TFEC is like opening a door. It is the beginning to sharing Franklin County stories of Civil War heroines, John Brown, Frederick Douglass, Martin Delany, USCT, and the three invasions of Franklin County throughout the Civil War," said Pollard.
At the outset of the Civil War, Franklin County was a farming community. Today, agriculture remains a leading industry. It is only appropriate to have the Stitches in Time Quilt Show as part of the celebration. Quilting is a tradition of farm families everywhere and especially Franklin County. The exhibit contains nearly 200 quilts and quilted items, includes patriotic quilts, breast cancer tribute quilts, holiday quilts, and more.
The public is invited to join the celebration with TFEC and launch of the Civil War Trails at 11 AM at the 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street. AppleFest is a day-long event, beginning at 9 AM and concluding at 4 PM. The Stitches in Time Quilt Show is open until 4:30 PM on October 16, noon to 3 PM on October 17, and weekdays 8 AM to 4:30 PM through October 31.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
