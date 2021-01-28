ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms, announced today the firm is now eligible to perform Agreed Upon Procedures (AUPs) related to the California Film Tax Credit.
Frazier & Deeter's entertainment CPAs have completed the California Film Commission training regarding program requirements and AUPs reports for Tax Credit Program 3.0, making the firm the only Entertainment CPA firm in the Southeast with eligibility in California.
"Frazier & Deeter is excited about this benchmark for our Entertainment Practice," said Charli Traylor Tax Principal at Frazier & Deeter. Traylor, the leader of the firm's Entertainment Practice, noted, "Our goal is to help our film and TV clients comply with state guidelines wherever their projects are undertaken, and our eligibility under the California Film Tax Credit Program will help us serve our clients more broadly."
Frazier & Deeter's Entertainment Practice provides various services specific to the entertainment industry, from tax credit research and application to specialized accounting measures.
"Achieving this milestone is an important step in Frazier & Deeter's commitment to serving the unique needs of film and television companies," noted David Deeter, Founding Partner at Frazier & Deeter. Deeter, who serves on the board of Trilith Studios and was instrumental in establishing Frazier & Deeter's Entertainment Practice, added, "We are excited to be better able to serve our clients with their California film projects."
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve. Frazier & Deeter and its FD family of brands have nine offices across the United States and one in the United Kingdom. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For in the U.S. and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. Frazier & Deeter's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference™
