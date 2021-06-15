ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm has been named a Film Tax Credit Certified Eligible Auditor by the Georgia Department of Revenue (GDOR). The Georgia legislature recently changed the rules for pursuing the Georgia Film Tax Credit. Among the changes was a requirement for an audit conducted either by the Georgia Department of Revenue or a Certified Auditor approved by the state. Frazier & Deeter was one of only six firms selected to attend the GDOR's certification training, resulting in their eligibility to perform mandatory audits.
"Frazier & Deeter is honored to be named an eligible auditor and looks forward to supporting our clients in the entertainment industry as they transition to the new program," said Charli Traylor, a Tax Principal and the leader of Frazier & Deeter's Entertainment practice. "The new audit requirement is a big change for film production companies, but the Georgia credit remains one of the most attractive film credits in the country."
"Achieving this milestone is an important step in Frazier & Deeter's commitment to serving the needs of the film industry," noted Audit Partner Monique Quindsland. "As an authorized firm in both Georgia and California we are able to help clients working in the largest production locations in the nation."
In addition to being recognized by the Georgia Department of Revenue as a Certified Auditor for the Georgia Film Tax Credit, Frazier & Deeter has also completed the California Film Commission training required to be eligible to issue Agreed Upon Procedures for California Tax Credit Program 3.0.
"The growth of our Entertainment practice over the past five years has been substantial," noted David Deeter. "We have one of the most experienced teams in the country for film tax credits and we take pride in supporting the very unique needs of these clients."
