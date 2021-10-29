LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist FRE$H pays homage to one of the most popular gangster movies of all time in his latest music video highlighting his new song, "High Hills." The video drops Friday, October 29 and can be seen here. His new album titled, "Nothing Changed But The Name" drops December 3. Distribution is handled by Cinq Music Group.
"This song was inspired by my early experiences partying in the Hollywood Hills," says FRE$H. "From the surplus of "party favors" and females to the lack of parking on the narrow streets, I drew inspiration from some of the activities that occurred. The song is my first person attempt of what role I like to play while partying in a mansion. I kept it rated as PG as possible."
FRE$H tapped director James Cullen Bressack for the "High Hills" video concept, which draws inspiration from one of their favorite cult films, one that starred actor Al Pacino as Cuban immigrant Tony Montana. "My homie James Cullen Bressack kept chiding me about him putting me in his movies, but I never let him direct my music videos, so this is our first musical collaboration," states FRE$H. "I gave him full control", so when he told what he wanted to do I went straight into character to deliver a fun visual that complimented the vibe."
"Old school cars, flashy suits and beautiful women, FRE$H is taking the influence of hometown Houston and translating the lifestyle through his hip hop melodies and clever metaphors," says Cinq Music Marketing Director Diana Schweinbeck. "He's crafted a sound featuring a blend of smooth punchlines and cadences. His growing fan base is always eager to hear what's next."
FRE$H broke from the pack four years ago after his collaboration with 50 Cent and 2Chainz on "Petty," with over six million views on YouTube. FRE$H has impressively worked alongside some heavy hitters in the industry such as Timbaland, Teddy Riley, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Jazze Pha, and many more. In addition to his solo career, FRE$H is also busy developing talent at his own Fresh Muzik, LLC music label.
Media Contact
Steve Fisher, Cinq Music Group, 818-688-1502, steven.fisher@godigitalmg.com
SOURCE Cinq Music Group