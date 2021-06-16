FREDERICK, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council (FAC) will once again host the popular community event Art in the Park along with the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Art in the Park 2021 will take place on Friday, June 18th, 7pm, at the Frederick Keys' game.
The annual event, in its 15th year, brings together sports fans and art aficionados for a colorful night at the ballpark. The players will be outfitted in one-of-a-kind jerseys designed by local artist Lusmerlin Lantigua, which will be auctioned off as keepsakes. To bid on a jersey visit tinyurl.com/FACJerseyAuction2021. The online jersey auction ends June 18th 10:45 pm.
"We are so excited that in-person games are back and that we can hold this community arts program once again," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction of souvenir baseballs decorated by the Frederick Keys players, art-themed activities around the stadium for young fans to enjoy along with several plein air artists stationed throughout. All revenue from the baseball and jersey auctions will go to the Frederick Arts Council to support arts programming throughout the community. Want to be a plein air painter at this event? Email info@frederickartscouncil.org to register.
For more information, or to purchase tickets please call the Frederick Keys box office at (301) 815-9939 or visit their website at https://www.milb.com/frederick.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Art Center, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Arts Plan Initiative, Art in the Park, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council visit Frederick Arts Council.org.
