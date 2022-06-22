Exhibition Curated By Jillian Abir Macmaster
FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council announces a new exhibition featuring the work of 11 LGBTQ+ artists from Frederick, Baltimore, and DC on view on the first floor of FAC's Art Center at 5 E 2nd St, Frederick, MD 21701. The show will run through September 2022.
In this exhibition featuring LGBTQ+ artists from Frederick and the mid-Atlantic region, artists respond to the idea of limitless change - understanding and embracing the emerging fluidity and perpetual transformation of the human experience. Curated by Jillian Abir MacMaster, the exhibition features the work of Ruby Bassford, Asher Burrows, Mentwab Easwaran, Jamie Gerhold, Ashley Renee Hoffman, Marz Jackson, Molly Marie Nuzzo, Brooklyn Rando, Charlotte Richardson-Deppe, and Becca Schwartz to consider how growth is cultivated, nurtured, and experienced.
Curator Jillian Abir MacMaster (she/her) is a Palestinian-American photographic artist from Frederick, MD. She holds a BFA in photography from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV. MacMaster is passionate about uplifting her community through art and giving platforms to artists who are historically underrepresented. From 2018-2019, she was an organizer of She/They, an artist collective in Frederick that exhibited queer, gender expansive, and women artists. Her exhibition work also includes serving as a juror for the Maryland State Arts Council's exhibition Women and Nature in 2020. She exhibits her work regionally and was recently awarded best in show in the Cumberland Valley Photographers Exhibition at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown, MD.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.
Gallery Hours:
Monday-Thursday 10a-5p
Friday 11a-4p
Saturday & Sunday 11a-5p
