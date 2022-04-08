Ronnie is an artist, producer, and composer known for his versatile jazz, funk and soul sounds.
FREDERICK, Md., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronnie Burrage is an artist, producer, and composer known for his versatile jazz, funk and soul sounds. He has played with leading figures Wayne Shorter, Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Jaco Pastorius, and is featured on more than 100 recordings; and has toured on four continents from Siberia to South Africa to Japan.
Ronnie Burrage's current band "Holographic Principle" is a quartet of life loving, energetic artists brought together by a willingness to create music from the soul and love of their practices. The band includes bassist Nimrod Speaks, Alex Collins, and Alain Bredette, alongside Ronnie himself on an assortment of instruments. The music produced by HP transcends boundaries, fuses cultures, tells stories and uplifts the human experience.
This performance is free, and tickets should be obtained through the Frederick Arts Council prior to the event. Tickets will also be available at the door. Register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ronnie-burrage-holographic-principle-at-the-fac-art-center-tickets-307035510477
The group's Frederick performance is the third stop on their Spring Tour which includes Smalls Live Jazz Club in New York, NY; Penn State University; Pine Grove Hall, PA; Baby Grand Jazz Fest Hartford; and CUNY Brooklyn College. For more information go to ronnieburrage.biz
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org.
