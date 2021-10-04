FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council is seeking qualifications for Artist /Teams for an exhibition of ideas for artwork at key roundabouts and gateways across the county.
Models will be displayed in an exhibition at the FAC Art Center in Winter of 2021-2022. Applications are due on Oct. 22, 2021.
The goal of the charrette is to spark discussion and innovation about the potential for artwork at Fredrick gateways to activate Frederick's unique identity. Proposed designs should explore a coherent approach across the county and build upon a common idea/ theme to enhance the entryways and roundabouts, turning important transitions in and out of Frederick into unique and memorable experiences.
Artwork may consist of variations that are unified by a consistent theme, but vary across multiple gateways and roundabouts throughout the county (i.e. if the concept is Frederick's agricultural products then a series featuring a different product at each roundabout could be explored). In addition to the example of an agricultural theme, additional themes to consider include history, natural resources, and scientific innovations or alternatively the artwork can display an abstract style. The exhibition of models for gateway artwork will serve as a catalyst for gathering even more ideas and approaches for these gateways.
The call for proposals is opened to all artists and the deadline has been extended to October 22, 2021. The FAC requests that interested applicants submit their CV, examples of past work via a link to their website or portfolio. Selected artists will receive a budget of $600 to create a model of their concept that will then be displayed in the winter of 2021-2022 at the FAC's Art Center located at 5 E. 2nd Street Frederick, MD.
The FAC believes exceptional public artwork can become the best possible emissary for our community. Our vision is a Frederick where public art connects residents and visitors, expresses an authentic and unique sense of place, drives economic prosperity through creativity and advances a culturally inclusive and empowered future.
Please visit the Application Portal to submit your submission:
https://frederickartscouncil.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/63771
Applicants should contact Nicole Ringel, Public Art Program Manager, FAC with any questions: nicole@frederickartscouncil.org
What: Charrette for Gateways and Roundabouts
Where: Models to be displayed at FAC Art Center, 5 East Second St.
Submission Extended Deadline: October 22, 2021
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
