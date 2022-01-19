FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council (FAC) is pleased to announce they have been selected as an awardee of a State Revitalization Program administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. FAC's Sky Stage, located at 59 South Carroll Street, is receiving $200,000 and will use this funding for future improvements to the award-winning outdoor amphitheater and public arts installation. Project plans include the installation of permanent restroom facilities and the addition of a partially retractable roof to allow performances in all weather.
"We are appreciative of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development's grant award as well as the City of Frederick for partnering on our application. This funding will allow increased access to FAC's Sky Stage which can now serve as a performance and exhibition space for artists and community groups in rain or shine," said Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council.
Frederick Arts Council's Sky Stage is one of three projects funded within the City of Frederick.
For more information about DHCD and its revitalization programs, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/StateRevitalizationPrograms/default.aspx.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
