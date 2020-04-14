TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promo.com, the world's leading video creation platform for businesses, launched a new video marketing tool for Shopify merchants. The Promo.com Video Maker app is now available on the Shopify App Store. Free at launch, the new video app is now available to more than 1 million Shopify merchants.
Integrating video marketing efforts with Shopify leads to an increase in sales, as shown in a recent test run by Promo.com and RetargetApp, a web app that automatically optimizes effective ads for Shopify shops. In a Facebook test, Shopify store YesCustom, saw a 50% decrease in their cost-per-purchase and seven times higher return on ad spend (ROAS) when using Promo.com videos.
The new app developed for Shopify allows merchants to quickly and easily turn product images into engaging marketing videos used to target customers and grow sales.
It is simple to use:
- Select video type/goal
- App pulls existing footage and imagesDelivers an optimized video based on ad goals
- Merchant publishes on Shopify product pages, websites, or Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter accounts. (See video here).
Additionally, thanks to a partnership with Getty Images, Promo.com enables Shopify merchants to access premium videos and photos from Getty Images to be included in their marketing videos.
"We're committed to giving our brands everything they need to maintain and grow their business, especially during such a worldwide crisis that has an unprecedented impact on all businesses," said
Brian Peters, Strategic Partnerships Lead, Shopify.
"In this video-first era of online and social marketing, adding a creative partner like Promo.com to our App Store will definitely help our merchants keep their business present, stand out, compete with the big brands and grow their business."
"The current pandemic has impacted all of us, and we are aware of its impact on small businesses and online entrepreneurs. However, especially now, it's worth remembering that our customers are not gone, they're just at home, just like us. And it's our mission to help businesses reach their customers with great videos," said Tom More, CEO of Promo.com. "Online merchants don't have the tools, time or budget required to make videos in the quality or frequency needed to succeed. Promo.com offers a video maker app with all the tools and creative ideas they need, so they can focus their most valuable resources on running their businesses."
The app launch is part of a larger effort led by Promo.com to help small businesses (SMBs) remain relevant and active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Promo.com launched a special online hub to support businesses all over the world with topical video templates, free resources, creative assistance and free marketing tools.
About Promo.com
Promo.com is the #1 video creation platform for businesses and agencies. Promo.com helps businesses of all sizes to create all the videos they need to promote their businesses in smart effective ways. As the only video platform to integrate footage from Getty Images and Shutterstock, Promo.com won the coveted Product Hunt B2B Product of the Year award.
Promo.com offers access to over 15 million premium video clips and images, ready-made templates, licensed music, and a user-friendly editor. Promo.com is an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner, and a Youtube Creative Partner. For the Promo.com app on Shopify click here. For more information, visit Promo.com.
