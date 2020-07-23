ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a new deal with Qurate Retail Group to bring QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN, and HSN2 to the channel lineup available to SelectTV customers and other users of products powered by the company's SmartGuide.

Qurate Retail Group is a world leader in multiplatform video commerce. The QVC and HSN networks bring SelectTV viewers highly appealing products at compelling values, brought to life via interesting stories and vibrant personalities, all in the comfort of home. These channels in particular highlight the opportunity of SelectTV's online channel distribution to enable commerce.

Brands and businesses can create content, or even entire channels, and distribute them at a very low cost. Those channels can be monetized via traditional advertising or can serve their own commercial purposes via sponsorships or content marketing promotions.

William Mobley, FreeCast's CEO, talked about the significance of the new channels to SelectTV: "We know first-hand the value and the appeal of an engaging retail experience through broadcast and video. Our company has sold millions of products directly through television spots and in retail under the 'As Seen on TV' banner and currently, infomercials for SelectTV are airing across the country. The opportunity to learn about and buy products is still a vital part of the television medium, and we're happy to have these well-known networks on our service."

More Information:
Company: https://FreeCast.com
Product: https://SelectTV.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

