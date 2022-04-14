This year marked the 45th anniversary of Makin' Music. However, the previous two years were presented online because of COVID-19. The 2022 presentation was a return to normalcy and a packed house.
HENDERSON, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xi Chi Delta's "The Spirit of the Samurai" took home the sweepstakes trophy Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Freed-Hardeman's annual Makin' Music production. Sigma Rho's "Rumble at the Raceway" claimed the runner-up spot, while FHU Variants finished third with "The Sound of Sirens."
FHU Variants, comprised of students not affiliated with a particular social club, also won the Spirit of Makin' Music Award presented Friday evening.
This year marked the 45th anniversary of Makin' Music. However, the previous two years were presented online because of COVID-19. The 2022 presentation was a return to normalcy and a packed house. In addition to Friday and Saturday shows, local elementary schools were once again treated to a free performance on Thursday, a tradition that had been discontinued in 2020 and 2021. The theme of this year's production, "No Turning Back," evidenced a clear determination to continue Makin' Music for a live audience.
"Makin' Music has been a student-run show from the beginning," Makin' Music Producer Tony Allen said. "We have student staff and student directors; students are what make Makin' Music happen."
Five students directed Xi Chi's show: Peyton Cain, Katy, Texas; Hailey Harrington, Ashland City, Tennessee; Elijah Hester, Florence, Alabama; Ella Rhodes, New Johnsonville, Tennessee; Mac Shelton, Henderson, Tennessee; and Laura Beth Welch, Henderson, Tennessee.
Winners in the six judged categories were: Choreography and Blocking—Xi Chi Delta, Phi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Rho; Lyrics—FHU Variants, Chi Beta Chi, Xi Chi Delta; Vocals—Chi Beta Chi, Xi Chi Delta, Sigma Rho; Costumes—Xi Chi Delta, FHU Variants, Sigma Rho; Props and Set Design—Sigma Rho, Xi Chi Delta, Phi Kappa Alpha; Entertainment Value—Xi Chi Delta, Sigma Rho, FHU Variants.
Suzanna Grady, Makin' Music student coordinator, announced that the show was being dedicated to Roy Sharp, retired administrator and faculty member. Sharp thanked students for the honor via live stream. FHU President David R. Shannon offered a prayer for Sharp, who is currently facing health difficulties.
"Moments like Makin' Music remind us just how wonderful the relationships built at Freed-Hardeman are," Shannon said. "We're grateful for the talent of our students and lifetime memories that are made because of Makin' Music."
