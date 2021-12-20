SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, announced today that it won first place in the Phoenix Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" program for 2021 in the extra-large company category. This marks the 11th year in which the company has earned a spot on the Phoenix-area list.
The rankings consider confidential surveys of local Phoenix-area employees, analyzing aspects of company culture like communication, managerial effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership to gauge overall employee affinity.
"I'm so proud of the culture we have fostered at Freedom Financial Network," said Brad Stroh, FFN co-founder and co-CEO. "We first opened our Tempe office in 2006 with just two people, and now we have grown to over 2,000 with more to come. Our success over the years is driven by our amazing employees who support and grow our company, embody our strong core values and deliver results daily for our customers."
"Freedom Financial Network is truly a unique company and we're excited to be No. 1," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources at FFN. "We have strong core values that include our commitment to care, both for one another and for our customers. Our employees inspire us to innovate and to build a more inclusive, diverse and welcoming workplace with plenty of opportunity for growth. We are thrilled to receive this distinction and look forward to continuing to be a best place to work."
Freedom Financial Network helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money, and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, with personal loans, debt solutions and restructuring, home equity lines of credit, and financial tools and education. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with more than 2,000 teammates in Tempe, Arizona, and across the country, Freedom has served more than 1 million customers and is growing.
In addition, Freedom Financial Network recently announced that it had surpassed $15 billion in consumer debt resolved, and more than $6.5 billion in loans originated. The company has now served more than 1 million Americans and is innovating new solutions to expand the depth and breadth of its financial services offerings. Freedom also announced that it is hiring more than 200 remote and hybrid employees for roles in sales, engineering, technology and product in California, Arizona and Texas.
For information on career opportunities at FFN, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/
Freedom Financial Network (http://www.freedomfinancialnetwork.com)
Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company, built to help people. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. We believe in treating people like humans, not account numbers. We help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support at every step. We help people control expenses, manage debt, save money, plan ahead and make better financial decisions. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, and artificial intelligence, we offer solutions tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey, including personal loans, help with debt, home equity loans, and even financial tools and education.
