The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Outreach Center Launches New Millennial and Gen-Z focused Jewish Event, Friday Night Hub
NEW YORK , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of a new initiative to provide young professionals with an exciting way to connect to the Jewish community, The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Outreach Center is launching a new event, Friday Night Hub (Home - Friday Night Hub). A Jewish event your Friday night plans were lacking. This monthly Shabbat event will be a service that celebrates Jewish life in a new modern way for Jewish millennials and Gen-Zers.
On May 6, the first Friday Night Hub (Home - Friday Night Hub) event will kick off in Temple Emanu-El's historic sanctuary with a new spin on traditional prayer music written specifically for Friday Night Hub by Israeli music icon David Broza. Live music will be performed by Broza with a diverse, contemporary band and choir. The service encourages young Jews to sing, dance, nosh, and create community. Following the service there will be an Oneg with live music, food and signature cocktails curated by 5-time James Beard Award-winning chef of Zahav, Michael Solomonov.
Friday Night Hub (Home - Friday Night Hub) is designed for young professionals ages 21-39 who are passionate about Judaism, skeptical about its relevance in their lives, or just curious. Friday Night Hub will serve as the centerpiece of a broad roster of programs designed to build a community around important Jewish conversation. Held at chic bars, clubs and unique venues around New York City, the events in this series will include provocative discussions with prominent thinkers, Jewish celebrities, a Night Before Xmas Extravaganza party, holiday celebrations and intimate Shabbat dinners.
Register to attend for free on May 6, and learn more at Home - Friday Night Hub.
