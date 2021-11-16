LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friendly Vengeance, a Los Angeles-based boutique experiential marketing agency, partnered with PANGEA—a nonprofit organization specializing in children's literacy—to create a series of interactive and immersive experiences for the "PANGEA GALA 2021: Education Renaissance" fundraiser held at Chicago's 21C Museum Hotel on November 6, 2021. The evening was a smashing success, raising over $160,000 for expanding children's literacy programs—the single largest amount raised in the history of the organization. The event showcased PANGEA's impact towards closing the global literacy gap in Uganda, across Africa and around the world.
Friendly Vengeance CEO and co-founder, Steve Tiseo, says, "Friendly Vengeance was honored to partner with PANGEA as a purpose-driven organization that is in alignment with our company's core values. We believe that every person has a basic human right to quality education. Bringing our immersive contributions to convey PANGEA's vision at this fundraiser was a fantastic opportunity to reinforce and cultivate that belief."
After the pandemic forced PANGEA to hold their 10-year milestone gala virtually, the organization tapped Friendly Vengeance to help make the return to the in-person format truly unique and memorable for the attendees and donors. The agency did so by transforming the gallery space with interactive installations that invited attendees to actively participate in the PANGEA story.
Featured custom experiences created by Friendly Vengeance included:
- Transforming Education Sculpture Gallery - A transformed gallery space, featuring a series of windows representing PANGEA's work in publishing, radio and video / new media and technology. The space opened with a book exploding with custom origami butterflies made from the artwork of PANGEA books. These butterflies hung from the ceiling of the space, taking attendees into a multi-sensory experience, including a looped radio broadcast, an augmented reality experience and even an origami butterfly making station.
- A Piece of the Puzzle - An interactive puzzle game featured laser-etched tokens each attendee received at their table setting. Users were encouraged to collaborate to find a complete set of five tokens and then arrange them in the correct order along a set of scanners, which unlocked a video about PANGEA's publishing operations.
- People of PANGEA - Interactive iPad kiosks featured the team behind PANGEA, from administrative to advisory board members. Each member's profile included a headshot and brief bio.
- Photo Activations - A physical iPad Photo kiosk greeted attendees at registration, as well as an event-specific Snapchat Lens that was made available to guests.
The collaboration allowed both organizations to bring PANGEA's annual event to a new level from an experience standpoint. Drew Edwards, PANGEA's CEO says, "Friendly Vengeance made our mission relatable and understandable and that converted to our supporters connecting with our mission deeper than they ever have. That resulted in record breaking fundraising."
Tiseo added, "Creating the activations for the event has been a dream come true creatively. We were able to bring our artistic vision together with PANGEA's inspiring story to create some truly fulfilling experiences."
For more information about Friendly Vengeance, visit https://friendlyvengeance.com.
About Pangea Educational Development: Founded in 2010, PANGEA's vision is to close the literacy gap by 2050 using evidence-driven learning science and leveraging local expertise in under-represented communities to create culturally relevant content and programs. PANGEA's over 130 children's books are published in 14 languages and available around the world. Much of their content captures and preserves the oral folklore of Uganda and other North African countries. PANGEA also supports literacy education through projects like Mobile Libraries and Teacher Trainings. For more information, visit https://www.pangeaeducation.org.
About Friendly Vengeance: Friendly Vengeance is an experiential marketing agency specializing in creating activations living at the intersection of art and technology. Through the use of mixed and augmented reality, immersive web experiences and interactive installations, they help brands and organizations craft compelling interactive stories and memorable moments for their audiences. For more information, visit https://friendlyvengeance.com.
