MANCHESTER, N.H., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, held a free community event for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one on Sunday, June 27, at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
"Gathering in Remembrance: Sharing Grief. Honoring Love. Inspiring Hope." was sponsored by Elliot Hospital and Health System and Home Health & Hospice Care. Governor Christopher T. Sununu issued a proclamation naming June 27, 2021 as Friends of Aine Gathering in Remembrance Day, which was read at the beginning of the program, followed by remarks by Christine Phillips, Friends of Aine Co-Founder, and an attendee remembrance tribute that featured names and photos of loved ones on the stadium's Jumbotron. A butterfly release and kids activities were additional program highlights.
"We held the Gathering in Remembrance to offer anyone in grief – especially children – the chance to feel the support of the community," Phillips said. "It's important to talk about our lost loved ones and seek out healing as we grieve. We're grateful to our sponsors and all who attended the event for bringing such a positive effort to fruition."
For more information about Friends of Aine and its grief support services, visit friendsofaine.com.
ABOUT FRIENDS OF AINE
Friends of Aine is the only nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose sole mission is to support grieving children, teens, and families. Through a network of trained volunteer facilitators, its Good Grief Program assists children and teens with sharing their experiences, exploring topics related to grief, learning coping strategies, and not feeling alone in their grief. Thanks to the generosity of donors, there is no cost to families. Friends of Aine also provides training, education, and research to families and professionals. The organization is inspired by Aine Phillips, who died suddenly at the age of eight, and the lack of existing grief support at the time for her surviving sister, Bella. For more information about Friends of Aine, visit friendsofaine.com.
