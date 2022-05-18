Froelick Gallery is proud to present "Alignment," Gwen Davidson's latest exhibition of paintings.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Froelick Gallery is proud to present Gwen Davidson's latest series of works titled, Alignment. Known for abstract landscapes, Davidson's paintings explore her inner, personal alignment with the seasons. Drawing inspiration from her family linage of Irish farmers, Alignment shows us the sacred prehistoric connection between the sun, this earth and its ever wondrous seasons.
As Gwen writes, "Neolithic people of Ireland observed the changing moon, but it was the sun upon which their lives depended. They needed to know when to prepare for winter and to be assured spring would return. These ancient people-built structures 5,000 years ago to align with the sun on specific days such as winter solstice, spring and fall equinoxes. They captured the relationship between their world and the sun, able to predict the sun's annual cycle." Each of Davidson's studies of these days and forms are realized in tone, geometric shape and texture with complex, harmonized layers of collage and color.
Davidson holds an M.F.A in Painting from Portland State University, OR, a B.F.A. in Painting from Drake University, Des Moines, IA and has studied painting at Drake University in Florence, Italy. Her work is in public and private collections including Portland Art Museum, Portland, OR University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX; the City of Portland, OR; the City of Seattle, WA, and Nordstrom, Inc.
This is Davidson's twelfth solo exhibition at Froelick Gallery where she has been represented since 1997.
Froelick Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5:30pm, and will hold two public receptions to celebrate the exhibition: Thursday, June 2, 5-8pm, and Saturday, June 4, 1-5pm.
