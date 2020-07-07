SILVER SPRING, Md., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent factual media company CuriosityStream and Swedish TV operator Com Hem today announced a new partnership that brings hundreds of hours of world-class nonfiction programming to viewers throughout Sweden. Com Hem subscribers now have access to CuriosityStream's award-winning original series and specials through its linear service, with subscription video-on-demand and Comhem Play+ streaming coming soon. The new partnership marks the first time CuriosityStream's trademark programming will be available in Sweden. CuriosityStream launches with many of its programs subtitled in Swedish to be followed by its complete program offering later this year.
"We are tremendously excited to bring the breadth and depth of our content and original programming about our world and beyond to Com Hem viewers," stated Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. "Sweden, where, as they say, 'there's no bad weather, just bad clothes', is a culture of nature, environment, and family loving lifelong learners. We share Com Hem's commitment to providing their subscribers with entertaining and engaging experiences that will enrich their lives."
Launched by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers viewing options across a full category of factual entertainment that includes science, history, technology, nature, society, and lifestyle. Com Hem viewers will be able to explore their passions and discover new ones with dozens of original series and specials covering a range of topics including current events with Bright Now, leading science with Breakthrough, the wonders of nature with The Secret Lives of Big Cats, and unique insights into history and culture with The History of Home.
Niche Media Group worked with CuriosityStream and Com Hem to facilitate the new partnership.
About Com Hem
Com Hem supplies broadband, TV, play and telephony services to Swedish households and companies under its two brands Com Hem and Boxer. Com Hem also includes the communication operator iTUX Communication AB which provides open fibre to service providers. We bring our 1.45 million customers a large range of digital-TV channels and play services via set top boxes as well as on-the-go for tablets and smartphones. Our powerful and future-proofed network with speeds up to 1.2 Gbit/s, covers 60 % of the country's households, making the Com Hem an important driver of creating a digital Sweden. Com Hem was founded in 1983 and is a part of Tele2 Group since November 5, 2018.
About CuriosityStream
Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Follow us @curiositystream on social media.
