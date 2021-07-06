DOUGLAS, Mass., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Happy Glamper Photo Camper announced today the launch of "Mirabelle," the first in its fleet of traveling photo booths. Happy Glamper offers a new twist on the classic photo booth experience. The latest addition to New England's list of premier event vendors, Happy Glamper takes vintage Shasta campers and transforms them into modern, traveling photo booths available for indoor and outdoor events of all sizes and types.
"A photograph can capture a million words in one moment. My mission with the Happy Glamper Photo Camper is to help you break the norm, bring some extra fun to your event, and leave your guests saying, Do you remember that camper photo booth they had at their event?! That was incredible!" - Melissa Hadley, owner and creator of Happy Glamper Photo Camper
Some features and benefits of Happy Glamper include:
1962 Shasta camper photo booth
Fun props to engage and prints to take home
Multiple affordable package options
An attendant at each event to provide the best service possible
High end equipment
"I have always loved vintage campers and have a love for photography, so combining the two and bringing life and smiles back into this 1962 Shasta has been a fun-filled experience! Mirabelle is the show stopper you've been looking for!"- Melissa Hadley, owner and creator of Happy Glamper Photo Camper
Happy Glamper is booking events now at a competitive price point. For more information on Mirabelle, the Happy Glamper Photo Camper, visit http://www.thehappyglamperphotocamper.com/.
About The Happy Glamper Photo Camper: Happy Glamper was born out of the entrepreneurial mindset of photographer and small business owner, Melissa Hadley. While quarantine was long for us all, Melissa, a mom of three, used that time to dream and act on how to build another business. A lover of all things vintage, Melissa set her sights on building a traveling photo booth out of the unexpected — a 1962 Shasta camper.
Media Contact
Melissa Hadley, Happy Glamper Photo Camper, +1 (508) 667-4057, happyglamperphotocamper@gmail.com
SOURCE Happy Glamper Photo Camper