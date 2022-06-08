Host and Executive Producer Dan Abrams and Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin Re-Team alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson for New Series Airing Live on REELZ Friday and Saturday Nights from 9 PM to 12 AM ET Series From Half Moon Pictures – Big Fish Entertainment's New Crime and Investigation Label – Invites the Community into the Show with Citizen Ride-Alongs and Citizens On Set
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REELZ announced today that new series ON PATROL: LIVE (w/t), from the producers of "Live PD," is set to premiere this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 pm to 12 am ET on REELZ. Following live news-gathering protocols, the series' cameras will document for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.
Produced by Half Moon Pictures, Big Fish Entertainment's new production arm focused on crime and investigative content, ON PATROL: LIVE builds on REELZ's commitment to original programming focused on real stories and real lives, and brings significant new live original programming to its viewers nationwide.
Hosting and executive producing ON PATROL: LIVE is Dan Abrams, CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, and former host of Live PD. Joining Abrams is Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, SC.
Live on set every Friday and Saturday night, the trio will provide viewers minute-by-minute live analysis and context, offering unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show.
Said Abrams, "Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do. I'm thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network."
Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ, said, "We've been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for ON PATROL: LIVE, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming. With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show."
ON PATROL: LIVE will also engage the community by inviting them into the series. "Citizen Ride-Alongs" will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by ON PATROL: LIVE cameras on live nights; "Citizens On-Set" will invite community members into the studio as guests where they can share their Ride-Along experiences and observations and comment on the night's live activities. Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement – from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children – all in an effort to promote transparency.
Police departments and Sheriff's offices featured on ON PATROL: LIVE will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates on the series or to join the conversation follow #OnPatrolLive and #PDNation on social media.
"A live policing show like this provides an unfiltered, unvarnished look at what police officers are doing on a daily and nightly basis across America," said Captain Tracey Cantrell, Division Commander with the Lawrence Police Department in Lawrence, IN. "The value of showing the reality of law enforcement to the community we serve cannot be overstated. Seeing it all as it really happens allows the public to reach their own conclusions and form their own ideas and opinions."
Added Chuck Archie, a member of South Carolina's Richland County Citizens' Advisory Council, an all-volunteer community group established to increase professional competence and public accountability at the Richland County Sheriff's Department, "Transparency is an absolute requirement when it comes to policing. We are a diverse group in every way – race, socioeconomics, politics and so much more – which is why giving local law enforcement the community perspective on issues is so important, and conversely, why it's so important for the community to be able to see what officers are doing. We see a live show like this as having a positive effect on our process."
Numerous offers for the series were made by multiple broadcasters, streamers and digital platforms; Half Moon Pictures ultimately closed a licensing deal with REELZ, which committed to a significant episode guarantee. Half Moon Pictures shares international and other rights for the show with REELZ, and will serve as the distributor of those rights moving forward.
ON PATROL: LIVE is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are John Zito, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.
Bios
- Dan Abrams is CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, host of SiriusXM radio's Dan Abrams Show on POTUS Channel, host and executive producer of Court Cam on A&E Network, author of numerous New York Times best selling books, and former host of Live PD.
- Sean "Sticks" Larkin is a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service. He worked in the Narcotics Unit before becoming a supervisor for the Organized Gang Unit and the Crime Gun Unit. He was originally featured on Live PD when it followed the Tulsa Police Department, and later became an analyst. He also hosted the A&E series "PD Cam," which included analysis of body camera footage.
- Curtis Wilson serves as Deputy Sheriff in the Richland County Sheriff's Department. He is morning News Anchor at WOLO-TV in Columbia, SC, and a radio host at WWDM in Columbia, and at WJMZ in Greenville, SC. As Deputy Sheriff, he also works with the department's Youth Services Unit, which helps teens through programs that encourage leadership and responsibility, and that offer mentorship, physical training and life-skills sessions to at-risk youth. Wilson was a contributor to Live PD during its run.
