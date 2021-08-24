WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more organizations introduce mobile devices on the frontline, employees are seizing the opportunity to develop their knowledge and skill, says Axonify. Their data shows that, the more mobile-friendly training is provided, the more employees participate. For example, customers with 75 percent of their training accessed via mobile device also saw 15 percent higher participation. Not only did more employees engage in training, but they also returned more often with 10 percent higher frequency. The results were even greater for companies with 100% mobile training: 20 percent higher participation and 15 percent higher frequency.
"Frontline employees often get left behind because they're difficult to reach with traditional training tactics," said JD Dillon, Chief Learning Architect at Axonify. "These team members usually don't have company email or extra time to attend classroom sessions. Mobile tech brings the information and training the frontline needs to keep pace with change and do their best work everyday directly into the workflow—without disrupting the operation. Now, companies like Walmart, Kroger and Lowe's are showing how critical it is to leverage mobile technology to empower the frontline."
Axonify's mobile engagement numbers have always been higher than industry average, but they rose sharply during the first few months of the pandemic as employers shifted the way work was done. During a three month period in 2020, 77 percent of Axonify training sessions were completed on mobile devices. And 84 percent of employees indicated that they wanted access to training and communications on their mobile device according to Axonify's 2020 State of Frontline Training Report.
The Axonify platform was built as a mobile-first solution to meet the needs of an on-the-go frontline. As a consequence, retailers and grocers can employ a people-first device strategy either through POS systems, mobile devices including Zebra handheld devices, weigh scales, and even their own smartphones.
