PALISADES, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VCC (The Video Call Center) today announced that for the third year in a row it has received a contract extension from leading national 24-hour multi-sport cable channel FS1. In particular, FS1 relies on VCC Caller Cloud – a white-glove service for bringing live guests to air from anywhere in the world – for the daily studio show 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd'.
"The sports world moves fast, which means that we often don't know until the last minute what guests will be the most relevant for that day's show," says Mike Wilken, Senior Vice President, Systems and Technology. "The VCC gives producers and talent bookers for The Herd flexibility and confidence to reach out to the most relevant sports figures at a moment's notice. VCC's Call producers are a polished, professional, and seamless part of our show staff. The VCC is an integral part of the look and feel of The Herd."
VCC's Caller Cloud solution is a complete solution that combines patented technologies and the support of expert video call producers to add live remote contribution to live television production. To date, Caller Cloud has been used to deliver more than 20,000 remotes for streaming, cable, and broadcast programs. Caller Cloud removes complexity for busy, remote guests by eliminating the need to download anything to their device. VCC's well-regarded AirFirstTM platform makes connecting as easy as clicking a link sent to them by text or email. VCC's exclusive technologies enhance and stabilize the connection between guests and the production so that the guest is comfortable, looks great, and can engage in uninterrupted conversation with a show's cast. Because VCC's Call-Producers perform their function across many clients, their experience level is among the highest in the industry.
VCC CEO Larry Thaler said, "Today's live studio shows need both speed and quality when it comes to connecting with live guests. At the VCC, our job is to eliminate the need for producers to compromise between those two requirements. Whether The Herd wants to reach a busy coach in their office on game day or an A-list celebrity on vacation in an exotic locale, the VCC makes it happen. If the guest has a smartphone and an Internet connection, the VCC can facilitate great conversation. We are thrilled to have again earned the long-term trust of the FS1 team."
To experience the VCC in action, watch 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' on FS1, Monday-Friday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM ET Eastern.
ABOUT THE VCC (THE VIDEO CALL CENTER, LLC)
The VCC is a technology and production services company devoted to the handling of IP Video remotes-by-smartphone and putting them on the air through patented caller acquisition technology, workflow, and automation (US patents #8,767,031, #9,654,731, #10,904,386 China patent #ZL 201380050976.3, Japan Patent 0149126001 and other patents pending). The VCC licenses its software via its AirFirst platform and provides caller acquisition and production services. VCC has helped clients produce more than 20,000 remotes over hundreds of broadcast and web programs, supporting NBCU, Major League Baseball, CBS, Fox TV Stations, CNN, Discovery, Fox Sports Networks, Hearst interactive, international Emmys, TLC, NBATV, NFL Network, Paramount+, WWE, Vice, Bally Sports, and many others. Examples of programs and complete information about the VCC are available at thevcc.tv.
